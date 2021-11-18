Search

18/11/2021

HIqa report on Thurles respite service

Compliant: All clear for Thurles service provided by RehabCare

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A respite care service on the outskirts of Thurles is fully compliant with HIQA's standards, according to a newly published report.


Thurles Respite Service is a designated centre located in Co Tipperary which affords a respite service to four adults at a given time.


The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out a short notice announced visit on August 5, and the results were published on November 17. All such services are subject to state oversight to ensure compliance with care standards.


The service is provided to adults over the age of eighteen, both male and female, whom present with an intellectual disability. The centre is funded to provide 182 nights a year, with additional funding required should nights exceeding this be required.


There were no residents occupying the centre on the day of the inspection.
The residents that previously attended this centre on a respite basis were being offered supports in another respite service run by the provider.


From what the inspector observed, “residents occupying this centre enjoyed a good quality of life and were offered a person-centred service, tailored to their individual needs and preferences while they were isolating due to suspected or confirmed COVID-19.”

The person in charge, John Moyles, “had the required experience and qualifications and had oversight over three other designated centres also”.


The centre was compliant with standards in all 10 categories surveyed, under capacity and capability, and in terms of quality and safety.


