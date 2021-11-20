E-charging for Liberty Square, Thurles

Liberty Square in Thurles
Cllr Jim Ryan said he was receiving a lot of phone calls about the new car park for Liberty Square, Thurles, at this month’s municipal district meeting.
The car park has spaces for electric vehicles but there are no chargers present.
“There’s a lot of talk about encouraging people to buy electric vehicles, but can there be an update on when electric chargers will be installed there, because it looks ridiculous at the moment.”
A council official said there are negotiations ongoing in relation to the installation of charging points in Liberty Square car park, and councillors will be updated when these are completed.
Jacqueline Gartlan will appear on the Portrait Artist of the Year programme on Sky Arts next Wednesday night, November 24
Jennie Hannigan, a board member of The Association of MCKS Charity Ireland hands over the keys of the refrigerated Citroen Berlingo van to Ina Doyle who accepted it on behalf of the Soup Kitchen.
Clonmel Commercials' Seamus Kennedy breaks away from Loughmore Castleiney's John McGrath during the 2019 county senior football championship semi-final
