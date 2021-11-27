Search

27 Nov 2021

Thurles golf club notes and fixtures

Top 20 winter open team of 3 qualifier

Thurles golf club notes and fixtures

Thurles Golf Club

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles Golf


TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) has returned. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee).
Grand Final will take place on Sunday May 1, 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 17th November: 7, 8, 24, 27
No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Mary Coman O’Neill and Amanda Ryan €50 each
Next week’s Jackpot €14,200. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Thank you for your continued support.

SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)
You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar

LADIES GOLF NOTES
Ladies Golf Results
Tuesday November 16th - 14 holes S/F
1st Lil Leahy (13 ) 28 points2nd Fionnuala Corcoran(24) points
2’s Competition - Kay O 'Dwyer at 3rd
Sunday November 21st
1st   Marian Finn (3)  25 points
2nd Jacqueline Corbett (9) 24 points
3rd  Annette Boland  (8) 24 points
2’s Competition - Mairead Clohessy at 3rd, Jacqueline Corbett at 11th

Upcoming Competitions
Tuesday November 23 - 9 holes S/F
Sunday   November 28 - 14 holes S/F  Team of 3 (any Combination)
Winners 2021
Silver Medal Winner - Frances Treacy
Bronze Medal Winner - Jane Meehan
Junior Medal Winner - Kate Laffan
Golfer of the Year 2021 - Annette Boland

