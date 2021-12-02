Tipperary film maker James Corbett to bring to Sláinte to screen

This is the second film for the Thurles student but he needs help with getting it off the ground

Thurles filmmaker James Corbett who has been obsessed with film ever since a young age, is currently working on bringing his second film, entitled Sláinte, to screen.



James, son of Ger and the late Margaret Corbett, (nee Curran) specialises in writing, directing and editing and this is the second film he has directed at Arts University Bournemouth where he is studying.



James endeavours to use his passion for film to tell personal stories and voice his feelings about his home country Ireland -Sláinte is a culmination of his time growing up here.



A past pupil of Thurles CBS Secondary School, James believes it’s important to see stories like Sláinte brought to the screen, as they demonstrate ways to capture a country’s traditions which are dying out, and to keep them alive through art and storytelling.



James told the Tipperary Star that the idea for Sláinte arose when he became interested in exploring the effect death can have on a family and on an individual.



“Death has been a constant in my life, from when my mother died seven years ago and through the numerous other family deaths we’ve endured since then. I wrote Sláinte hoping to frame these feelings of grief and loss of family relationships through a uniquely Irish vision, using the script to explore my heritage, my cultural traditions and to see these examined for a wider audience.



“With Sláinte, I’m striving to create a story which shows how special the Irish relationship with death is but also that it is a universal story for anyone who has ever suffered a loss in their family,” he says.



Above: James Corbett

Sláinte is described as being a blackly comedic Irish drama that grapples with death: not just a death in the family, but a death of one’s connection to their home and culture. The film follows Darren, a young Irish man who has emigrated to England, returning to Ireland for his deceased fathers funeral. Travelling with his English girlfriend Rachel, Darren must navigate family dynamics as his grandfather Daithi, his aunt Nora, Rachel and himself all stay in his father’s house with the body in an Irish tradition called the ‘wake’. They will stay awake the entire night, guiding his father through the night, while Darren is forced to reckon with his hatred for the town and his failing relationships with his family, whom he has cast aside in favour of a new life abroad.



James is really looking forward to working on the film with his wonderful crew to bring his vision to life. However, as part of the project he needs to raise funds to support the work. His role involves all aspects of the production and he is responsible for the entire project including the raising of the necessary funds to shoot the movie.



With this in mind James, who has featured on stage on many occasions with Phoenix Productions in Thurles, has established a crowd funding programme and would be thrilled to receive support from people in Thurles, Tipperary and further afield.

This support will help him to create the standard of film he envisions and he would be greatly appreciative of any donations through the crowd funding link below.

https://www.crowdfunder .co.uk/slainte

Also check out Instagram or Facebook as 'slainte.film'.

https://www.instagram .com/slainte.film/

facebook: https://www.facebook.com /slainte.film



So, if you can help James out, please do.



