Thurles Panto Society is looking for suitable dates to reschedule later in Spring
Thurles Panto Society's production of Cinderella has been cancelled.
Patrons note: due to the recent Government restriction, Thurles Community Panto's production of Cinderella will not take place over Christmas or New Year.
It had been scheduled for December 29 and 31. We are looking for suitable dates to reschedule later in Spring. Refunds will be available following the new dates being posted.
