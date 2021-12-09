Seskin Lane - Christmas Show in Thurles

An evening of tunes, a magical mystery tour, a night of good fun
It’s been a hard two years and as we drift back to some normality, Seskin Lane are back with their Christmas Show at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles.
An evening of tunes, a magical mystery tour, a night of good fun; with special guests Mill Road, the Seskin Lane Christmas Show is the perfect place to kick off the holiday season.
Meet family and friends and celebrate the solstice, together.
Standing concert - tickets strictly limited.
Patrons note: Covid Vaccination Certification will be required by all attendees. Please have your Certification and ID ready for viewing before you enter the venue.
Time: December 22 at 9pm. Tickets are €16. For bookings call 0504 90204.
