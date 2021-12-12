Thurles golf club notes and fixtures

Thurles golf club



GIVE THE GIFT OF GOLF THIS CHRISTMAS

2022 Membership Vouchers and Green Fee Vouchers are available in the office. Contact Ashling for further information.

Our Pro-Shop is fully stocked with Christmas gifts to suit every budget for the golfer in your life! From golf bags and gadgets to clothing and accessories, the pro-shop has it all! Contact Ray on (086)8140292 who will be delighted to assist with any queries you may have.



TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) has returned.

Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 1st December: 6, 7, 11, 16

No Jackpot Winner. 3 x match 3’s – Benny Maher, Eddie Maher and Joe O’Dwyer €40 each

Next week’s Jackpot €14,400. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday 5th December –14 Hole Singles S/F

1st Declan Corcoran (10) 33pts

2nd Jamie McCormack (9) 31pts

3rd Gerard Maguire (9) 31pts

4th Pat Bohan (12) 30pts

LADIES GOLF NOTES

Tuesday November 30 - 14 Holes S/F

1st Sadie Dwyer (17) 20pts (21-1)

2nd Mary C O 'Neill (9) 17pts

3rd Raynal Cunningham (21) 15pts

2’s Competition - Maria Dempsey at 3rd

Sunday December 5th

1st Marian Finn (4) 27pts

2nd Annette Boland (6) 26pts

Upcoming Competitions

Tuesday December 7th - 9 Holes S/F

Sunday December 12th - 14 Holes S/F or Top 20 Qualifier

Dates for your Diary

Ladies AGM December 10 Clubhouse at 8 pm

Please register your intention to attend before 5pm on Wednesday December 8