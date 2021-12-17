Updated fixtures for Thurles Panto Society's production of Cinderella

Thurles Panto Society's production of Cinderella - December dates transferred to April
Patrons Note: due to the recent Government restriction, Thurles Community Panto's production of Cinderella will *not* take place over Christmas or New Year.
The new dates are as follows:
Wednesday December 29 rescheduled to Tuesday April 19.
Thursday December 30 rescheduled to Wednesday April 20.
Friday, December 31 rescheduled to Thursday April 21.
Patrons who are booked for 2pm or 7pm shows on the original December days will now be transferred to the same times on the corresponding April days. Refunds are available to patrons.
Please contact the Box Office on 0504 90204 by December 22.
