Tipperary foreman recognised for going the extra mile at Bus Éireann’s annual GEM Awards

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, has celebrated its employees’ success in 2021 at the annual GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) Awards which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking.

Bus Éireann’s Tipperary team was celebrated, with Paul McSpadden being recognised with the Foreman of the Year Award for the Western region.

Paul was awarded for his work as Foreman in Bus Éireann’s Thurles garage, which he joined as a mechanic in 1997. He was commended for his relationship with local school bus drivers and for maintaining the Bus Éireann fleet in Tipperary to a very high standard, ensuring comfort and safety for drivers and passengers alike.

In congratulating the winners, Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann Chief Executive Officer said ‘’2021 has been a landmark year for Bus Éireann and I am proud of our team of dedicated employees all across Ireland who ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers.

‘’I would especially like to recognise Paul, who has been awarded specifically for his demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values. We recognise his ongoing commitment to colleagues and customers alike and for keeping the Bus Éireann fleet in Tipperary on the road.’’

“2021 has also been a challenging year and I want to recognise the outstanding contribution of Bus Éireann employees in connecting people with who and what matters to them. The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services and for their colleagues.’’

“Bus Éireann operates in every corner of the country with city and town services, inter-city and inter-regional routes provided by Expressway, rural stage carriage services and our extensive school transport network. I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2021.’’

According to a recent KPMG report, Bus Éireann employs 100 people who live in County Tipperary and transports 5,600 students on school transport in Tipperary each school day.