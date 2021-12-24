Thurles Farmers Market says 'thank you'

Thurles Farmers Market would like to thank our loyal supporters for their custom in 2021.



We held our final market on Saturday Dec 18th with a special Christmas focus. Lots of wonderful local makers – food and crafts providing the opportunity for people to shop local.



Thurles Order of Malta attended our final two markets of the year providing some festive songs and also raising money to support charities working in the homeless sector. Santa as a very special guest on Saturday last was ably assisted by Mrs Claus.



Some of our regular traders selling vegetables, fruit, eggs, juices, honey and fuel will be at the Market on Thursday Dec 23rd from 12 – 3pm. Thurles Farmers Market will return in 2022 in a phased way with some traders taking a break for a week or two in January. We expect to have all of our regular traders back by January 22.



Next year will hopefully see final details emerge in respect of the new Casual Trading Bye laws for Thurles which will create a space for Thurles Farmers Market in the Thurles Market Quarter to be constructed in the car park at the Town Park.



Construction works are not expected to be completed until December 2023 so your continued support for Thurles Farmers Market on Saturday mornings in the Greyhound Stadium on the Nenagh Road are much needed and appreciated.