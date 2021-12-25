Search

25 Dec 2021

Support required for businesses facing spiralling energy prices - Jackie Cahill

A local publican in Thurles has seen their energy bill increase from €480 to €2,200

Energy bills are skyrocketing this Christmas

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Deputy Cahill has welcomed the Government’s intervention in the rising costs of energy prices, by providing every household in the country with a €100 credit for their bills in the New Year, but also believes that Government supports are required for businesses who are facing closure as a result of increased prices and decreased revenues.


“I very much welcome the Government’s plans to credit every household in the country €100 towards the cost of their energy bills. This payment will be received in the New Year and will take some pressure off many people after the festive period when household finances might be quite tight.
“It will benefit struggling families and elderly people the most, and is a direct government response to the rising prices that we have seen in recent months. I am informed that it is one of a suite of measures to tackle increasing costs, and I very much welcome it.


Deputy Cahill continued : “However, I also believe that government must intervene and support businesses that under serious pressure at the moment. I spoke to one publican in Thurles who has seen their energy bill rise from €480 to €2,200. That is absolutely astronomical and cannot be sustained by small businesses trying to survive through Covid.


“Last month I highlight, in the Dáil, the extremely unfair practice of energy providers effectively doubling fixed-price contacts by including an ‘additional market charge’ on bills. This is hitting businesses particularly hard.


“I have called on government to intervene and directly support businesses who are being impacted by rising energy costs. There are only two outcomes if businesses are not supported. We will either see small businesses close as a result of the increasing cost of doing business, resulting in increased unemployment and reduced tax takes. Or we will see businesses having to pass on the increasing costs of doing business to the consumers, resulting in further price hikes for people.

