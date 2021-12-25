Search

25 Dec 2021

JMG presents Declan Nerney at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Patrons note: Further to Government Covid restrictions we are looking to reschedule this event

Thursday, January 22 at 8pm. Tickets are €25

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Patrons Note: Further to Govt. Covid restrictions we are looking to reschedule this event. All patrons will be notified in advance.


Declan Nerney was born in the heart of Ireland in Drumlish, Co Longford, at a unique period of time in the music scene worldwide.

A revolution in rock and pop brought us The Beatles, Elvis, and the Rolling Stones, while here in Ireland the magnificent showband boom was about to explode. A young man growing up at that time, Declan was being heavily influenced by these greats and indeed was getting the rare opportunity to see most of the top showbands appear in his native town.

Declan has went on to have a super career that has spanned over four decades at the top of Irish Country Music winning many accolades along the way and scoring countless hits with his catalogue of trademark song. Join him and his super live band with special guests Louise Morrissey and John Hogan for a nostalgic night of music, song and laughter.

