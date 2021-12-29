Search

29 Dec 2021

COURTS: Ballycahill man 'pushed people around' in Thurles

Public order

Ballycahill man ‘Pushed people around’ in Thurles

Thurles District Court

Tipperary Star Reporter

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A Ballycahill man who “pushed people around” in Thurles, had to be held back by members of the public, heard a sitting of Thurles district court.

Nathan Slattery, of Brocka, Ballycahill, Thurles, was intoxicated in Liberty Square, Thurles, on December 5, 2021.


Garda James O’Mahoney said he was present at the scene at about 00.35am when he observed Mr Slattery, who was being held by members of the public. “He started pushing people around,” garda O’Mahoney told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “His eyes were rolling and his teeth were clenched. I feared for his safety and the safety of others.”

Mr Slattery was taken to Templemore garda station and charged with public intoxication, and with being threatening and abusive in public. He has no previous convictions.


Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter to April 5 next to assess Mr Slattery’s suitability to take part in a restorative justice program.

