COURTS: Suspended three-month jail sentence for Tipperary driver

Thurles District Court
Thurles man Damien McCormack was given a three-month suspended prison sentence for motoring offences, at Thurles district court.
Garda Robert O’Donovan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that he observed a vehicle at a junction on the Slievenamon Road near Liberty Square, in Thurles, on September 9, 2019.
There was broken glass for a back window. The driver, Damien McCormack, of 42 Monakeeba, Thurles, had no insurance displayed. Garda O’Donovan made a lawful demand for his driving documents, and Mr McCormack nominated Thurles Garda Station.
He failed to produce insurance and a driving licence.
Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr McCormack was pleading guilty. Mr McCormack has 54 previous convictions, including 19 for road traffic offences, and five for no insurance.
Judge MacGrath imposed a three-month prison term on Mr McCormack, suspended for 2 years on condition he enter into a bond of €250, and banned him from driving for 4 years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.