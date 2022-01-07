Bruised Orange – A John Prine Tribute at The Source, Thurles

Bruised Orange is a John Prine Tribute band boasting a unique set of talents providing a unique live Prine experience with songs such as Hello in There, Speed of the Sound of Loneliness and Angel from Montgomery.
The show is fronted by Mike Mack McGarry who reflects John's vocal range with a similar ease of delivery and affected twang and drawl. His storytelling and short antidotes are also major part of this live show.
Lead guitarist Anthony Toby Cregan’s style and playing reminds us of Jason Wilbur, Prine's go-to guy from the early 1990’s up until John’s death. Bassist Derek Matthews is known from one of Irelands top wedding bands Stop the Clock.
His double bass and look again reflects that of Prine's bass man Dave Jacques. Drummer Shay Carry is the backbone of the band. Shay has toured with some of Ireland's top country acts. Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating.
