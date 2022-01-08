Leugh National School to hold two Open Days later this January

Cousins and 6th Class pupils of Leugh N.S., Keeva and Sophie enjoying a recent trip to Cabragh Wetlands
Leugh NS is holding two Open Evenings on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th January 2022.
We are utilising an appointment system to ensure the highest level of safety from Covid for everyone concerned.
Please phone (0504 23111) or email (leughns@hotmail.com ) the school office to secure your appointment.
