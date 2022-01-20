Search

20 Jan 2022

Cllr Sean Ryan welcomes 'smart bins' for Littleton, Two Mile Borris, Gortnahoe and Thurles

These new solar powered bins will ensure that the council will receive automatic notifications when the bins are full

Cllr Sean Ryan welcomes 'smart bins' for Littleton, Two Mile Borris, Gortnahoe and Thurles

Solar bins for Tipperary

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed news this week that the Thurles Municipal District are to install new Smart Bins in Littleton, Two Mile Borris, Gortnahoe and in Thurles.


Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star, Cllr Ryan who is a member of the council’s Environmental and Climate Action SPC said: "I have been looking for improvements to public bins in Littleton, Two Mile Borris, Gortnahoe villages and Thurles Town for a long time.

"These new solar powered bins will ensure that the council will receive automatic notifications when the bins are full and improve the efficiency of public bins in towns and villages in the district. The bin in Thurles will be installed outside Supermacs takeaway’’.

Cllr Ryan added: "this is only Phase 1 of the project. Once the solar bins have been installed and trialed, it is anticipated that bins will be rolled out to other locations within the district."

Funding for these bins has been provided under the Litter Infrastructure Grant Scheme which will also see two new smart bins installed in Templemore Town Park and in Roscrea Town Park. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media