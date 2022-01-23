Search

23 Jan 2022

Thurles Crokes AC - congratulations to John Fitzgibbon

County Senior Indoor 3,000m

Thurles Crokes AC - congratulations to John Fitzgibbon

Congratulations to John Fitzgibbon

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

23 Jan 2022 9:01 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

What a great start to 2022 for John Fitzgibbon (pictured above) last Sunday winning the County Senior 3,000m Indoor in Nenagh. Following on from a super 2021 season 2022 looks to be even better for John as the season is only starting to take off.


Training has now returned for all juvenile athletes 7 years upwards for the track season ahead. Training is Monday and Wednesday nights 6.30pm and registration for the year is €25. All returning and new athletes welcome. Adults training for all abilities is Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6.30pm and all returning and new members most welcome to come get fit for 2022 and beyond.


Membership is due for all athletes and members for the new year ahead, everyone using club grounds must pay membership which is your insurance and registration with the AAI.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media