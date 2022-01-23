Thurles Crokes AC - congratulations to John Fitzgibbon

Congratulations to John Fitzgibbon
What a great start to 2022 for John Fitzgibbon (pictured above) last Sunday winning the County Senior 3,000m Indoor in Nenagh. Following on from a super 2021 season 2022 looks to be even better for John as the season is only starting to take off.
Training has now returned for all juvenile athletes 7 years upwards for the track season ahead. Training is Monday and Wednesday nights 6.30pm and registration for the year is €25. All returning and new athletes welcome. Adults training for all abilities is Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6.30pm and all returning and new members most welcome to come get fit for 2022 and beyond.
Membership is due for all athletes and members for the new year ahead, everyone using club grounds must pay membership which is your insurance and registration with the AAI.
