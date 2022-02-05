New music from The Line at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

The Day The Birds Stopped Singing: The Line
This new music from The Line, called The Day The Birds Stopped Singing, was commissioned by The Source Arts Centre as part of our long-form music project.
All music and words written and recorded by The Line aka Brian Dillon.
The Line is a solo project of musician, sound designer and producer Brian Dillon.
The Line is a modern take on the Irish singer-songwriter tradition, consisting of sparse, emotionally bare songs, layered with ambience, noise and mind-bending soundscapes.
This is an online event at The Source, Thurles, from Wednesday, February 2 to February 28.
