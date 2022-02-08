Search

08 Feb 2022

Cahill announces a multi-million euro development for the Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

'Education in Thurles is booming and I am very grateful to the Fianna Fáil Minister for Education for agreeing to sign off on this project today'

Cahill announces a multi-million euro development for the Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

Local Deputy Jackie Cahill has today announced that the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles is set to see the development of six General Classrooms (including three prefab replacements); one Technology room; one Technology prep room; one Science lab; one Science prep area; one Home Economics room; and one Project store.

This major addition to education in Thurles is being provided under the Additional Accommodation Scheme and has been approved this afternoon by the Fianna Fáil Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD.  

In announcing this major boost for post-primary education in Thurles today, Cahill said: “Minister Norma Foley has just informed me that she has signed off on a multi-million euro development for the Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles.

“This funding, which is being granted under the Additional Accommodation Scheme will fund 6x General Classrooms (including 3x prefab replacements); 1x Technology room; 1x Technology prep room; 1x Science lab; 1x Science prep area; 1x Home Economics room; and 1x Project store.

Cahill continued to say: “While the final sum cannot be revealed until after the tendering process, I can confirm that the scale of these works means that it will be a multi-million Euro investment.

“Education in Thurles is booming and I am very grateful to the Fianna Fáil Minister for Education for agreeing to sign off on this project today.

“I spoke with school principal Mary Butler and this is coming as very positive news to the entire school community. I would like to congratulate Mary and her Board of Management on a successful application.

Concluding, Deputy Cahill said: “Fianna Fáil is delivering for education, as we have historically done. And I am very pleased to see this funding coming to Thurles and Tipperary today.”

