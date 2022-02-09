Search

Recovering Thurles heroin addict fined €200 for unlawful possession of drugs

Defendant went back to abusing substances during lockdown

Two grams of heroin valued at €280 by gardaí, found in Thurles house search

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

09 Feb 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A recovering Thurles drug addict found in possession of two grams of heroin, was fined at Thurles District Court.


Garda Mark Cullinane conducted a search of 11 Abbey Gardens, Abbey Road, Thurles on September 2, 2020. Garda Cullinane located two grams of heroin, valued at €280.


James Cahill, of 11 St Bridgets Terrace, Abbey Road, Thurles, admitted ownership, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Mr Cahill was charged with unlawful possession of drugs (diamorphine).


He has previous convictions for obstruction, and five convictions for sale and supply of drugs.
Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr Cahill is pleading guilty. Mr Cahill says he paid €90 for the drugs, not €280, which was in the garda summons.


Mr Cahill, “had been attending addiction counselling,” said Mr Cadell.


Mr Cahill went back to taking some substances during lockdown as he found it very difficult to live alone without friends and family members, said Mr Cadell.


Mr Cahill is on disability and has provided clean urine samples to a doctor.


Judge MacGrath fined Mr Cahill €200, with 10 months to pay, and made a destruction order in respect of the heroin.

