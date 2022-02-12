Cannabis, above, was found during a house search in Thurles
An apprentice plumber found with cannabis in his possession, was ordered to be assessed as to his suitability to take part in a local justice program.
Garda Mark Cullinane used a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to search 2 Butler Court, Mitchel Street, Thurles, on September 27, 2019.
Fionn Loughnane, of 64 Marlstone Manor, Templemore Road, Thurles, was on the premises during the course of the search. Garda Cullinane retrieved €100 worth of cannabis from Mr Loughnane, who admitted ownership, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Mr Loughnane was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.
Mr Loughnane has one previous offence for drugs, for which he was given the benefit of the Probation Act. He is an apprentice plumber.
Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to May 24 to assess Mr Loughnane’s suitability for taking part in a restorative justice program.
