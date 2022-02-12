Search

12 Feb 2022

Apprentice plumber found with cannabis in his possession

Unlawful possession of drugs

Apprentice plumber found with cannabis in his possession

Cannabis, above, was found during a house search in Thurles

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

12 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

An apprentice plumber found with cannabis in his possession, was ordered to be assessed as to his suitability to take part in a local justice program.

Garda Mark Cullinane used a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to search 2 Butler Court, Mitchel Street, Thurles, on September 27, 2019.

Fionn Loughnane, of 64 Marlstone Manor, Templemore Road, Thurles, was on the premises during the course of the search. Garda Cullinane retrieved €100 worth of cannabis from Mr Loughnane, who admitted ownership, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

Mr Loughnane was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.
Mr Loughnane has one previous offence for drugs, for which he was given the benefit of the Probation Act. He is an apprentice plumber.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to May 24 to assess Mr Loughnane’s suitability for taking part in a restorative justice program.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media