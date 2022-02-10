Road works to commence on Parnell Street car park in Thurles on February 14

Parnell Street in Thurles
Tipperary County Council wishes to announce that planned works to Parnell Street carpark in Thurles will commence on Monday, February 14.
Works will be carried out on a phased basis in order to reduce disruption to the centre of town.
While the carpark will remain open throughout the works, parking spaces will be reduced.
The contractor, Rathacabbin Tarmacadam Ltd., have advised that works will be ongoing for a period of approximately 6 weeks.
Once complete, there will be approximately 138 parking spaces available in the carpark, including Electric Vehicle charging spaces and Age Friendly parking, as well as Autism Friendly spaces.
National Monuments have been notified under a Section 12 Notice, as required, and an archaeologist will be present for any excavations.
Sharon Scully District Administrator states: "Thurles Municipal District wishes to acknowledge the disruption these works may cause to businesses in the town. However, minimising disruption and the safety of road users will be a priority given the high footfall and prominent businesses in the area.
"These works represents a substantial investment by the District Council towards this critical infrastructure of the town and this project further demonstrates the commitment of Thurles Municipal District to support the development of Thurles town."
