Liberty Square Ulster Bank car park works to commence in Thurles on February 21

Major works at Ulster Bank in Liberty Square (above) nearing completion
Tipperary County Council wishes to announce that planned works to Liberty Square (Ulster Bank) carpark, Thurles will commence on Monday, February 21.
The carpark will be closed throughout the duration of the works, which are expected to last from Monday 21st until Saturday, February 19.
Once complete, there will be approximately 54 parking spaces available in the carpark, including Electric Vehicle charging spaces, Age Friendly parking, as well as Autism Friendly spaces.
Thomas Duffy, District Engineer states: "Thurles Municipal District wishes to acknowledge the disruption these works may cause to businesses in the town.
However, in order to minimise disruption commencement of the works was chosen, in consultation with nearby schools, to coincide with what is schools mid term break.
This work will see three of our main Thurles Town carparks - Parnell Street carpark, Slievenamon Road carpark and Liberty Square carpark - having been upgraded within the last two years.
This represents a substantial investment by the District towards this critical infrastructure.
