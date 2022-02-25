Legion of Mary presents the books of founder Frank Duff to Tipperary Libraries for centenary event

To mark the centenary of the formation of the Legion of Mary back in 1921, the Thurles Comitium of the Legion, has presented six of the books penned by founder Frank Duff, to Tipperary Libraries.



The handover of the books took place this week and they are now available to anyone to browse in The Source Library in Thurles - of course they are also available to purchase through Veritas or any good bookshop and will be in demand this year as the centenary celebrations come into focus.



The Legion of Mary was founded in Dublin on September 7, 1921 and has grown into a global phenomenon - it really is a story of how a small acorn can grow into a giant oak tree.

A lay Catholic organisation, the Legion gives service to the Church on a voluntary basis in almost every country - almost 200 throughout the globe with a membership of four million active members, and ten million auxiliary members - the first legionaries were women.



The founder, Frank Duff died aged 91 in November 1980 in Dublin and is interred in Glasnevin Cemetery.

He is known especially for bringing attention to the role of the laity during the Second Vatican Council as well as for founding the Legion of Mary in Dublin.



His life and work was transformed by the teachings of St Louis Marie de Montfort; especially his Treatise on True Devotion to Jesus through Mary.



Frank was a shining example of how fruitful is the action of the Holy Spirit, if a person devotes his life to Blessed Virgin Mary, the true guide and model of the Christian life.



Frank Duff wrote extensively on the apostolate of the laity, how people should play an active part in the life of the Church.



His love for Mary, the Mother of God, is evident from the many books and articles he published, and his lifelong commitment to the poor and rejected of his time.



A prolific writer, the six books presented to Tipperary Libraries include: Virgo Praedicanda; Walking with Mary; Mary Shall Reign; The Woman of Genesis; The Spirit of the Legion of Mary; and Victory Through Mary.

In 1908, he entered the Civil Service and was assigned to the Irish Land Commission. Six years later, he joined the Society of St Vincent de Paul and was exposed to the real poverty of Dublin.



Many who lived in tenement squalor were forced to attend soup kitchens for sustenance, and abject poverty, alcoholism, and prostitution were rife in parts of Dublin.



Franks Duff soon rose through the ranks to President of the St Patrick’s Conference at St Nicholas of Myra Parish. Having concern for people he saw as materially and spiritually deprived, he got the idea to picket Protestant soup kitchens as he considered they were giving aid in the form of food and free accommodation at hostels in return for not attending Catholic services. In response, he set up rival Catholic soup kitchens with his friend, Sergeant Major Joe Gabbett, who had already been working at discouraging Catholics from patronising Protestant soup kitchens.



In 1916, he published his first pamphlet, Can we be Saints? In it, he expressed the conviction that all, without exception, are called to be saints, and that through Christian faith, all have the means necessary.

He briefly acted as private secretary to Michael Collins, the chairman of the Provisional Government and the commander-in-chief of the National Army. In 1924, he was transferred to the Department of Finance and ten years later he retired from the Civil Service in 1934 to devote all of his time to the Legion of Mary.



The object of the Legion of Mary is the Glory of God through the holiness of its members developed by prayer and active co-operation in Mary’s and the Church’s work.

The unit of the Legion of Mary is called a praesidium, which holds a weekly meeting, where prayer is intermingled with reports and discussion. Persons who wish to join the Legion must apply for membership in a praesidium of which there are approximately thirty five scattered throughout the forty seven parishes of the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly.



The Legion sees as its priority the spiritual and social welfare of each individual. The members participate in the life of the parish through visitation of families, the sick, both in their homes and in hospitals and through collaboration in every apostolate and missionary undertaking sponsored by the parish.



Auxiliary membership is open to priests, religious, and lay people who wish to associate themselves with the Legion by undertaking a service of prayer in its name.



Frank Duff’s cause for Beatification was introduced by the Archdiocese of Dublin in 1996 and is an ongoing process.



The Diocesan Comitium is planning a number of events in late May or early June to celebrate the centenary of the Legion of Mary. It is planned to have a celebration in the Cathedral of the Assumption with a Mass of Thanksgiving led by Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly- the exact dates and times will be advised at a later date - a number of meetings have already taken place to plan for the celebrations. All events must be ratified and approved by the Concilium, which is the international council, based in Dublin.



Tipperary Libraries were delighted to receive the six books from the Legion of Mary and said:

The Irish Catholic newspaper produced a wonderful special supplement on December 9 focusing almost entirely on the Legion of Mary. It is available to download from their website for anyone who wishes to do so.



Staff Officer with Tipperary County Libraries, Jackie Kennedy extended an invitation to members of the public to come to the Source Library and borrow the book, provided the borrower is a member. And, membership costs nothing.



“Thank you to the local Legion of Mary members for their kind donation of books to Tipperary County Council Library Service.



“These books will be available for loan and membership is free. Call in to your local library to discover all we offer,” Jackie said.