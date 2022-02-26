Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

Thurles Golf Club
CAPTAINS/PRESIDENT’S DRIVE-IN
The Captain’s (Thomas Maguire and Lorraine O’Keeffe, President’s (Mary Coman O’Neill) and Junior Captains (Michelle Flanagan and Jack Cashin) Drive-In will take place on Sunday 27th February.
To celebrate this occasion there will be a 9 Hole (Back 9) Shotgun Mixed Champagne Scramble at 1pm
Entry Sheet for the Shotgun Mixed is in the Hall – Entry Fee €5
Draw will be made on Thursday February 24.
The shotgun will be immediately followed by the Drive-In at 3pm
Presentation of Prizes & Finger Food will follow! All are most welcome
TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday May 14. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 16th February: 5, 7, 10, 30
No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Bernie McLoughlin and The Sammon Family €50 each
Next week’s Jackpot €15,500. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Thank you for your continued support.
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5). You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
MEN’S RESULTS
Sunday 13th February –9 Hole Singles S/F
1st John Malone (7) 25pts
2nd Martin Quinn (13) 21pts (14 on last 6)
LADIES GOLF NOTES
Ladies Results
Sunday 13th February - 9 Holes singles S/F
1st Marie Slattery (8) 19 pts
Tuesday 15th February - 14 Holes S/F
1st Pauline Byrne (18) 29 pts
2nd Lil Leahy (13) 27(28-1)
Upcoming Competition
Sunday February 27th - Captains’ Drive-in followed by 9 holes Shotgun
Tuesday February 29th- 14 Holes S/F
