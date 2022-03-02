Irish Water hotline not available at weekends

Irish Water
Roads, footpaths and water infrastructure were a focus of this month’s Thurles Templemore Municipal District meeting.
Cllr Ryan pointed to the water rationalisation of the Littleton, Two-Mile-Borris and Horse & Jockey area.
“When do you expect that to take place? There’s a huge amount of outages around Curraheen.
“All that area - the water is out every second week over there.”
Irish Water’s local reps number finishes at 5pm on a Friday evening, and “invariably most of these water outages happen at the weekends.”
“We have to ring up the normal Irish Water line. I’ve rang them a number of times and I’ve been told under GDPR they can’t talk to me,” said Cllr Ryan.
“That’s very difficult. That out-of-hours service should be available at weekends.”
