Acclaimed theatre production ‘Mojo Mickybo’ is coming to the Source in Thurles

Belfast Theatre Company Bruiser bring the exciting ‘Mojo Mickybo’ to The Source Arts Centre on Friday, March 18.
Set in 1970 in Belfast; Mojo and his friend Mickybo are two nine-year-old boys from opposing sides of the sectarian divide.
Thick as thieves, they skip though life with little knowledge of the escalating tensions around them. Their hobbies are building huts, spitting from cinema balconies and re-enacting their favourite movie, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
Young cowboys in the making, they are about to learn a very difficult lesson as their friendship is threatened in a way that they will only come to understand much later.
Bruiser’s Theatre’s trademark dynamic physical style energises this fast-paced, darkly funny and action-packed show. Actors Michael Condron and Terence Keeley, seamlessly slip in and out of multiple roles and imaginary worlds.
The show starts at 8pm on Friday, March 18. Tickets are €15. Booking for this and all events by phone on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie
Julian Kerton (Clonmel Celtic) put in a fine performance for his side in their 6-1 win over Cullen/Lattin in the Youths League on Saturday last.
Clonmel-born singer Edel Meade plays tracks from her well-regarded ‘Brigids and Patricia’ album on Saturday, March 19
FRS Network and Herdwatch staff at FRS Network HQ in Roscrea standing in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine and donating €20,000 to the Red Cross.
