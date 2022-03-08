Search

08 Mar 2022

Thurles Library was full of creativity during the mid-term break with its extra fun LEGO Workshop

Roscrea Library has started hosting a Parent & Toddler group every Thursday from 10.30am – 12.30pm

Monsters, robots, farms, playgrounds & vehicles were just a few of the amazing creations of Thurles Library's Lego Workshop

Thurles Library was full of creativity during the mid-term break with our extra fun LEGO Workshop.

Monsters, robots, farms, playgrounds & vehicles were just a few of the amazing creations.

Thank you to all of the children who took part and if you would like to see their amazing creations you can! We have them proudly on display here in the library so make sure you pop in to have a look!

Keep an eye out for this month’s LEGO workshop. We’ll be advertising the event in the coming days.


Meanwhile, Roscrea Library has started hosting a Parent & Toddler group every Thursday from 10.30am – 12.30pm organised by Roscrea Youth Service. Contact Sarah on 083 3160530 or Rachel on 086 2293246.

Local News

