20 Mar 2022

Thurles Golf Club - events and competitions

Saturday saw the John McNally Memorial and Thurles Tennis Club Fundraiser

Thurles Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

JOHN MCNALLY GOLF CLASSIC
Saturday saw the John McNally Memorial and Thurles Tennis Club Fundraiser. 
John was a well-known, long-time member of the club and a great exponent of the game. He was keen all -around sportsman but had a particular love of Tennis. He spent his last few years spearheading the development of Tennis in Thurles. Through his drive and the help of Thurles Tennis Club's committee, plans are at an advanced stage in developing Thurles as a centre of excellence and a major Tennis hub in the country. 
The days golf was hugely successful with a full time sheet followed by a great social afterwards. 
Winners on the day were Stephen, Shane and Ger Ryan with PJ Mackey. 


CTOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse


LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 9th March: 7, 15, 18, 30
No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s– Peggy Costello and Pat Bohan €50 each Next week’s Jackpot €15,800. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Thank you for your continued support.

