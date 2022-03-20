Search

20 Mar 2022

Fracture Youth Theatre present George Orwell’s Animal Farm

Orwell’s classic novella has been seen on screen before, but it rarely gets an outing on stage

Fracture Youth Theatre present George Orwell’s Animal Farm

The cast of Fracture Youth Theatre's Animal Farm

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Fracture Youth Theatre return to the stage at The Source with an adaption of George Orwell’s iconic ‘Animal Farm’ on Saturday April 2.


Orwell’s classic novella has been seen on screen before, but it rarely gets an outing on stage.
In this adaption the story remains the same: a rebellion has happened on Animal Farm. Farmer Jones has been overthrown and the animals are in charge.


At first sight all seems blissful.


But all things being equal, some creatures seem to be more equal than others and a recognizable hierarchy has begun to return. As memories of glorious revolution fade, can these creatures work together, even to keep the humans at bay?


This multi-cast piece showcases the skills of the young people attending Youth Theatre in Thurles and begins at 8pm on April 2. Tickets online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media