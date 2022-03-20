Fracture Youth Theatre present George Orwell’s Animal Farm

The cast of Fracture Youth Theatre's Animal Farm
Fracture Youth Theatre return to the stage at The Source with an adaption of George Orwell’s iconic ‘Animal Farm’ on Saturday April 2.
Orwell’s classic novella has been seen on screen before, but it rarely gets an outing on stage.
In this adaption the story remains the same: a rebellion has happened on Animal Farm. Farmer Jones has been overthrown and the animals are in charge.
At first sight all seems blissful.
But all things being equal, some creatures seem to be more equal than others and a recognizable hierarchy has begun to return. As memories of glorious revolution fade, can these creatures work together, even to keep the humans at bay?
This multi-cast piece showcases the skills of the young people attending Youth Theatre in Thurles and begins at 8pm on April 2. Tickets online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204
