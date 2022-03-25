Thurles Musical Society in the verge of returning to the stage

Thurles Musical Society members are on the verge of returning to the stage once more having endured a heartbreaking two year hiatus thanks to Covid 19.



Though not as they would have wished, with a full scale musical production, TMS members are making the most of the opportunity to get back to doing what they do best, by embarking upon a fundraising musical concert in aid of the Cathedral of the Assumption Raise the Roof project, and also the Thurles Tennis Club development fund.



Entitled The Heat is On, this musical concert which is produced by sisters Nina Scott (Director) and Mary Rose McNally (Musical Director) and the hard working committee of Thurles Musical Society, promises to be a highly entertaining event in the Premier Hall.



It's been a long time since TMS occupied the Premier Hall with the magnificent Michael Collins - a musical drama being the last public performance from the company - that was back in March 2019. Up to that point TMS had staged shows each year since its inception in 1950.

But, while the global pandemic has put a halt to that proud boast, it has resulted in a renewed appetite and enthusiasm on the part of all concerned to get back to the stage. The company was just a few weeks from staging Made in Dagenham in 2020 when Covid hit, and the committee had to make the decision to postpone it again in 2021 and earlier this year as well.

The cast and chorus of The Heat is On have been very busy rehearsing for the last number of weeks to ensure that everything will be in readiness when the curtain rises on Friday April 1.



Many of the numbers which will feature in the show will be very recognisable to show enthusiasts and the audience will be encouraged to sing along and enjoy the night out at the theatre - it's been a long time coming, so let's all enjoy it, is the prevailing attitude.



The event will also see TMS remembering those members, and people close to the Society, who have passed away since their last performance - a poignant reminder of all that has happened since the curtain last closed in 2019 .



In view of the fundraising aspect of this production tickets cost €20 and are available to purchase at Thurles Parish Office, Cathedral Street, Thurles; Bookworm, Parnell Street, Thurles; any members of the TMS cast/chorus or committee; or from members of Thurles Tennis Club.



So, mark the dates in your diary - Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. Not only will you enjoy a great night out at the theatre, you will also be supporting two vere worthy local causes.