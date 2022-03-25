Search

25 Mar 2022

Thurles Musical Society in the verge of returning to the stage

The Heat is On will be staged in the Premier Hall on April 1st and 2nd

Brendan Bailey, Eva McNally and Emmet Donlon will feature as soloists with Thurles Musical Society

Brendan Bailey, Eva McNally and Emmet Donlon will feature as soloists with Thurles Musical Society

Reporter:

news reporter

25 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles Musical Society members are on the verge of returning to the stage once more having endured a heartbreaking two year hiatus thanks to Covid 19.


Though not as they would have wished, with a full scale musical production, TMS members are making the most of the opportunity to get back to doing what they do best, by embarking upon a fundraising musical concert in aid of the Cathedral of the Assumption Raise the Roof project, and also the Thurles Tennis Club development fund.


Entitled The Heat is On, this musical concert which is produced by sisters Nina Scott (Director) and Mary Rose McNally (Musical Director) and the hard working committee of Thurles Musical Society, promises to be a highly entertaining event in the Premier Hall.


It's been a long time since TMS occupied the Premier Hall with the magnificent Michael Collins - a musical drama being the last public performance from the company - that was back in March 2019. Up to that point TMS had staged shows each year since its inception in 1950.

But, while the global pandemic has put a halt to that proud boast, it has resulted in a renewed appetite and enthusiasm on the part of all concerned to get back to the stage. The company was just a few weeks from staging Made in Dagenham in 2020 when Covid hit, and the committee had to make the decision to postpone it again in 2021 and earlier this year as well.
The cast and chorus of The Heat is On have been very busy rehearsing for the last number of weeks to ensure that everything will be in readiness when the curtain rises on Friday April 1.


Many of the numbers which will feature in the show will be very recognisable to show enthusiasts and the audience will be encouraged to sing along and enjoy the night out at the theatre - it's been a long time coming, so let's all enjoy it, is the prevailing attitude.


The event will also see TMS remembering those members, and people close to the Society, who have passed away since their last performance - a poignant reminder of all that has happened since the curtain last closed in 2019 .


In view of the fundraising aspect of this production tickets cost €20 and are available to purchase at Thurles Parish Office, Cathedral Street, Thurles; Bookworm, Parnell Street, Thurles; any members of the TMS cast/chorus or committee; or from members of Thurles Tennis Club.


So, mark the dates in your diary - Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. Not only will you enjoy a great night out at the theatre, you will also be supporting two vere worthy local causes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media