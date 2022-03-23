Search

23 Mar 2022

Residents of Thurles estate are ‘going though Hell’

Dogs: Children have been bitten; neighbours kept awake all night

Thurles Municipal District offices

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

23 Mar 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Dangerous dogs are roaming uncontrolled and biting children in an estate in Thurles, heard this month’s Municipal District meeting.


Councillor Jim Ryan said residents in a local estate are terrorised by dogs continually barking and roaming and biting people.


The Dog Warden says the dogs are being taken but being replaced “as quickly as they are being removed.”


Cllr Ryan called for a stipulation regarding how many dogs each tenant can have, and if they break the rules this agreement will be invoked.


“At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any way of controlling these dogs that are roaming around the estate,” he said.


“It could be part of the tenancy agreement that if they exceed the number of dogs allowed, or if a dog has been taken away from them, you’re not allowed to have another dog in the house again.
“You could threaten evictions if they continue on what they’re doing.” Cllr Ryan said children had been bitten, and neighbours kept awake through the night by barking.


“And it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. Guards have been called in certain situations.”
Sean Lonergan of the Housing Section said there is a restriction on how many dogs a Council tenant can have.


“They are going through hell at the moment because of a particular Council house with dogs,” said Cllr Ryan.


Gardaí have been called on “numerous occasions”. Could they write to these tenants, where there is a known history, and warn them with a letter, asked Cllr Ryan.


“All we are doing is wasting taxpayers’ money going up, and then they’re being replaced.”
Mr Lonergan said they have personnel who are working in conjunction with the Dog Warden and with tenants. “I can certainly ask if they aware of that particular property,” said Mr Lonergan.

