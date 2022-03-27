County Relays wins for Clonmel and Thurles Crokes

Moyne was the venue for the County Road Relays.

The format was 3000m, 800m, 1500m and 800m to finish. In the women’s race we had four teams competing. Right from the start Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum and Muireann Duffy of Clonmel set a strong pace that soon had them well clear of the chasing pack. Then as they came back into view Dymphna, the Munster Senior Road Champions had opened a good lead on Muireann.

Then Dymphna handed over to Mary Keane with Muireann handing over to Ruby Carroll and here Ruby cut into the lead as they reached the 3rd leg, the 1500m, with Aisling Ryan, the County Intermediate Champion having a nice lead over Emma Murray. Here Emma began to close the gap as the race unfolded with her taking a slight lead over to the 4th member of the Clonmel team, Emma Murray with Catherine Fogarty on the last leg for Dundrum.

As this part of the race unfolded Emma maintained a strong pace all the way to the line to win in a combined time of 20 mins 10 secs with Dundrum winning the silver medals in 20 mins 44 secs. The battle for the 3rd spot was between the two Moyne teams and here the combined efforts of Edel Delaney, Orla Healy and Sharon Cantwell edged it from their clubmates Lisa Quinlan, Brigid Gleeson, Aisling Maher and Ber Spillane for the Bronze medals while the Moyne 2nd team won the gold medals in the B Section.

The Men’s event also proved very competitive and interesting right up until near the finishing of the combined distance of 6.1km and great credit must go to both Clubs, Thurles Crokes and Moycarkey Coolcroo. I tis also worth noting that the battle for the bronze medals weas also very exciting between Dundrum and Moyne. Back to the race.

Here we had the County Novice and Intermediate Champion Mossy Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo and John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes setting a very strong pace from the start. Then when they came back into view Mossy had opened a good lead on John and he passed the baton over to Paul with Shane Dorney running the leg for Thurles Crokes and he cut the lad as they approached the 2nd changeover with Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo having a slight lead over Alex Crowley of Thurles Crokes and when they came back into view, the roles were reversed at the final change over with Liam Shanahan just ahead of James Dunne.

These two athletes had a right battle over the final 800m with Liam just staying ahead of James despite a strong late challenge form James, brilliant efforts. The battle for the bronze medals came down the last 800m leg where the combined efforts of the Moyne team of Brian Carroll, Jake Bowe, Michael O Mahoney and Pakie Bowe went clear of the Dundrum team of Martin Keane, Sean Carew, Michael Moore and Declan Buckley.

Moyne are to be complimented on promoting these two Championship events for the very first time with both, the Clonmel women’s team setting a new Course record of 20 mins 10 secs, while the Thurles Crokes team also set a new course record of 18 mins 16 secs, just 2 seconds ahead of the gallant effort from Moycarkey Coolcroo.



County Junior and Senior title down for decision

All roads lead to Dundrum this coming Sunday for the County Junior 3k for both men and women as well as the County Senior women 5k and Men’s 10k titles for both Individual and Club will be decided. The talent in the County is very good at the moment so all races should be competitive.

The Junior race for both men and women will get proceedings underway at 12,15pm followed at 12.30pm by the Senior races. Eligibility for the Junior races is that athletes have to be over 16 and under 20 by the 31st of December 2022. In the Inter Club team event it is three to score on both teams. Looking back over last year’s County Cross Country scene hopefully we will have athletes from Nenagh Olympic, Dundrum, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Moyne, Thurles Crokes, Templemore, DBB, Moycarkey Coolcroo and Newport taking part. If all these eligible athletes were to compete, we would have two very exciting races.

In the Senior women’s race Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum will be a warm favourite to retain her title on home ground. She will face good competition from her clubmate and namesake, Aisling Ryan the current County Intermediate Champion along with Maire Claire McCarthy of Clonmel, the County Novice Champion, Hannah Steeds of Clonmel, possible Siobhan Doherty of Borrisokane. In the team event the defending champions are Clonmel, who are striving for four in a row, and they will also be looking to athletes like Angela McCann, Kealey Tideswell to see them retain the Cup.

They will face stiff competition from the host Club who can also call upon Mary Keane and Karen Coughlan to help them win the Cup, while also expect good competition from Moyne, Thurles Crokes and Mooreabbey Milers.

The Men’s 10k race will also be very competitive. Here the defending Champion is Garry Scully of Nenagh Olympic. He can expect good competition again this year if he defends his title as he will have athletes like Kevin more of Dundrum, Mossy Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo, Paul Minogue of Clonmel. John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes, Stuart Moloney of Mooreabbey Milers and Aaron O'Donnell of Carrick on Suir all vying for his title. In the Inter Club competition, the defending Champions are Thurles Crokes and they will also be looking to athletes like John Russell, Liam Shanahan and Shane Dorney to help retain the title.

They will face good competition from Moycarkey Coolcroo who will be looking to lift the Cup for the very first time as they look to athletes like Paddy Cummins, Paddy Bowden, John Fogarty. Other clubs vying for a podium finish are Clonmel, Carrick on Suir, Dundrum, Templemore and Mooreabbey Milers.