31 Mar 2022

31 Mar 2022

FET learners from Tipperary ETB have their voices heard at National FET Learner Forum in Thurles

Back to education further information at aontas.com or you can call 1800 303 669

FET learners from Tipperary ETB have their voices heard at National FET Learner Forum in Thurles

The meeting took place at Thurles and involved learners from a variety of FET courses offered by TETB

Almost 100 learners from Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) convened at a regional meeting of the National Further Education and Training (FET) Learner Forum, only the second in-person event of its kind since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The meeting took place at Thurles and involved learners from a variety of FET courses offered by TETB.

The National FET Learner Forum is a collaborative effort between AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation; SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority; and Education and Training Boards (ETBs). This meeting was one of a series of regional meetings that are taking place across the country this year. 

Ireland is leading the way in making a commitment to learner voice with the establishment of a National FET Learner Forum. As a learner-centred form of provision, SOLAS is striving to make Further Education and Training (FET) responsive to learner needs.

This Forum acts as a way for learners to directly influence how FET is provided and delivered across the country. Their suggestions for improvement will result in a clear outline of recommendations, which AONTAS will share directly with policy makers and ETBs.

Speaking about the Forum, Dr Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “Further Education and Training is a dynamic part of the education system. Learners’ perspectives are central to improving pathways, inclusion and the learner experience. The Forum in Tipperary is a great way for learners to come together, give their views, and shape FET at local, regional, and national levels. 

Learners are the best advocates to call for change in the education system, and this is especially important as we try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and address the socio-economic inequalities that have been further highlighted during the last two years.

AONTAS will apply the feedback gained through learners at the Forum to work with SOLAS and the ETBs, and continue our collective mission to make educational equality a reality for all adults.”

Speaking at the event, Colin Cummins, Director of Further Education and Training at Tipperary ETB said: “It is fantastic to once again welcome AONTAS and our many learners to the first learner forum since the COVID pandemic took hold. It is great to feel the energy in the room and to be part of this very important engagement with our most important stakeholders, our learners."

Engagement and feedback from our learners is very important to all of us working in Tipperary ETB as that feedback helps to guide us in our development and in planning courses and services. The forum provides a critical avenue to hear from learners and for us to identify how we improve but also to hear about the experiences learners have had and the positive impacts FET can have in their lives.

In 2022 Tipperary ETB is establishing a new Learner Council which will help ensure there is a strong learner voice in Tipperary ETB, building on the success of the Learners Forum in Tipperary over the years."

If you are thinking of going back to education further information on AONTAS can be found here: www.aontas.com or you can call AONTAS on 1800 303 669 or check out the range of programmes available in Tipperary ETB at https://tipperary.etb.ie/. 

