09 Apr 2022

Thurles Golf Club will hold an Easter 9 hole scramble for all Junior Members on Wednesday April 20

Starting at 9am sharp - Entry fee is €3

Thurles Golf Club

09 Apr 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

JUNIOR GOLF
We will be holding an Easter 9 hole scramble for all Junior Members on Wednesday April 20th 2022 starting at 9am sharp. Entry fee €3. Please confirm your intention to play with Raymond Ryan by TEXT (086 8140292) by the 18th of April.


We look forward to seeing our young members back for the first Junior competition of the year!


MEN’S RESULTS
Sunday 27th March – 18 Hole Singles S/F
1st Declan Corcoran (14)44pts
2nd Johnny Doyle (22) 42pts
3rd Patrick Dempsey (15) 40pts
4th Michael McCarthy (22) 39pts
Gross PJ O’Dowd 32pts


Sunday 3rd April – 18 Hole Singles S/F (Categories)
Division 1
1st Seamus Troy (10)38pts
2nd Keith Holohan (12) 37pts
Division
1st Ciaran Clohessy (15)41pts
2nd James Slattery (16) 39pts
Division 3
1st Sean Moloney (25)41pts
2nd Philip Ryan (28) 39pts


TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee).
Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse


LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 23rd March: 13, 20, 22, 23
No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s TGC Seniors €100
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 30th March: 2, 20, 27, 30
No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dips – Rosemary Carroll and Pat Maher €50 each
Next week’s Jackpot €16,100. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.


SPLIT THE POT

Congratulations to our March winner, Kyle Ryan O’Brien! Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our Split the Pot in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!


LADIES RESULTS
Sunday March 27th - 18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Marie Slattery (15) 36 pts
2nd Annette Borland (8) 34 pts
Twos Competition - Nora Turner at 5th
Tuesday March 29th - Team of Mairead Clohessy (17), Pauline Byrne (20) and Margaret Comerford (30) 49 pts


Ladies Spring League
All cards for Round 2 &3 of Spring League must be completed by Friday March 8th. Pairings for Final will be posted in Ladies Locker Room on Saturday March 9th.

