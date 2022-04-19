Make a ZINE workshop at The Source, Thurles

A zine making workshop with artist Aoife Barrett is coming up at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on this Thursday, April 21.

This workshop takes the idea of a zine, mini publication or comic as a space for creative thinking, a platform for conversations and a way to explore our past, present and future worlds.

How do we turn our stories, experiences, thoughts and feelings into art? What forms do our stories take and how might we execute them? Comics and zines are excellent vehicles for self expression as a combination of language and visuals in an easily accessible booklet. Through comics and zines we can communicate to our audiences and share our stories with them.

In this workshop we will look at how we make zines, why we make zines and ways to distribute them. We will collectively explore words, ideas, images and other starting points to create content for your zine. We will also look at different zine and booklet formats to encourage and facilitate creative styles that are informed by the stories themselves.

This event is part of Source Arts Centre's 'Y' Arts Programme for young people. The ‘Y’ Arts Programme encourages young people aged between 12 and18 to create new works of art using a task and challenge based approach. The programme aims to encourage an understanding of contemporary art and avant-garde art.

We set the task, you create the work.

Participants should bring: scissors, pens, pencils or other writing materials, pritt stick, cellotape, an old newspaper and/or magazine - or anything they think might help them. Please bring lunch also.

For ages 12-17 years. Places are limited.

TICKETS

€10

TIME

11am- 4 p.m.