Search

19 Apr 2022

Make a ZINE workshop at The Source, Thurles

This workshop takes the idea of a zine, mini publication or comic as a space for creative thinking

Make a ZINE workshop at The Source, Thurles

This event is part of Source Arts Centre's 'Y' Arts Programme for young people

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A zine making workshop with artist Aoife Barrett is coming up at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on this Thursday, April 21. 

This workshop takes the idea of a zine, mini publication or comic as a space for creative thinking, a platform for conversations and a way to explore our past, present and future worlds.

How do we turn our stories, experiences, thoughts and feelings into art? What forms do our stories take and how might we execute them? Comics and zines are excellent vehicles for self expression as a combination of language and visuals in an easily accessible booklet. Through comics and zines we can communicate to our audiences and share our stories with them.

In this workshop we will look at how we make zines, why we make zines and ways to distribute them. We will collectively explore words, ideas, images and other starting points to create content for your zine.  We will also look at different zine and booklet formats to encourage and facilitate creative styles that are informed by the stories themselves.

This event is part of Source Arts Centre's 'Y' Arts Programme for young people. The ‘Y’ Arts Programme encourages young people aged between 12 and18 to create new works of art using a task and challenge based approach. The programme aims to encourage an understanding of contemporary art and avant-garde art.

We set the task, you create the work.

Participants should bring: scissors, pens, pencils or other writing materials, pritt stick, cellotape, an old newspaper and/or magazine - or anything they think might help them. Please bring lunch also.

For ages 12-17 years. Places are limited. 

TICKETS
€10

TIME
11am- 4 p.m.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media