Search

15 May 2022

Sad passing of well known Thurles business woman Catherine O'Toole

Catherine and her husband Tom are proprietors of Eason at Thurles Shopping Centre

Sad passing of well known Thurles business woman Catherine O'Toole

he late Catherine O'Toole who has passed away

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

14 May 2022 11:41 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles town is in mourning this weekend following news of the sad passing of very well known and much respected local business woman Catherine O'Toole (nee Mason), Rosemount, Thurles.

A lady who commanded the height of respect, Catherine was very prominent in the Eason store in Thurles Shopping Centre which she ran with her husband Tom. Prior to that, they ran a very successful newsagency in Friar Street and Catherine's business acumen was vital to the success of both ventures.

Hailing from the much respected Mason family of Friar Street, Thurles, Catherine was bitten by the theatre bug and alongside many of her family, and extended family members, she took to the stage with Thurles Musical Society where she became a leading lady for many shows. 

She made her first foray on stage with Thurles Musical Society as  a member of the ladies chorus in the 1967 production of The Belle of New York. And, she continued on stage, on and off, for two decades, signing off as Gabrielle in La Vie Parisienne in 1987. In between, she played many leading roles including  Mary Rutherford in Wild Violets, Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof,  Jill Potts in Robinson Crusoe,  Margot Bonvalet in The Desert Song, Yum Yum in The Mikado and Marianne in The New Moon. After she had departed the stage though she continued to support the work of the Society and helped out on many occasions in various capacities - her husband Tom has been helping out in Front of House for many years also.

Catherine's vocal talents were not confined to TMS and she was also a valued member of Thurles Cathedral Choir giving of her time, energy and undoubted ability to the community through the medium of the renowned choir.

She  worked alongside Tom for many years and they were great Thurles people, wonderful conversationalists and business people who were dedicated to their work and to their customers, many of whom are mourning the loss of a dear friend this weekend.

A great family lady too, Catherine was a wonderful mother to Siobhan and Deirdre and together with Tom, they delighted in their grandchildren and the extended family. She was also a very caring brother to George, Kevin and Brendan and held a special place in the hearts of the extended family members too.

Tom O'Toole was her rock throughout the years and they built a very successful business and life together. Tom will miss Catherine greatly, but will take much consolation in knowing and acknowledging how deeply respected, admired and regarded Catherine was. The many messages of condolence which have been posted on social media and other platforms reflect the level of respect in which Catherine, the Toole and the Mason families are held.

Catherine passed away peacefully after a short illness under the wonderful care of the Staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Catherine will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Tom, daughters Deirdre and Siobhan, adored grandchildren Katie, Ellen and Eve, sons-in-law Damian and Pete, brothers George, Kevin and Brendan, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, cousins, colleagues, customers, neighbours and many friends.

Catherine's remains will repose in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 15th May from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 16th May at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.

Thurles has lost a leading lady; a leading business woman; a woman of substance.

May she rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media