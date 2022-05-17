Thurles' Slievenamon Road Car Park - barrier system now in place

Barriers system are currently in operation at the car park on the Slievenamon road in Thurles.
Ticket access and pay stations will be in operation from Monday, May 23.
Michael Raggett as Anatoly, Sandra Power as Florence and Emmet Donlan as Freddie in Carrick Musical Society’s upcoming production of Chess
