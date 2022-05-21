Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

CLUB MATCHPLAY 2022

Entry sheets for Nurse Austin (Mixed Foursomes) and Club Foursomes are posted on the noticeboard in the Clubhouse. Deadline for entries is Sunday 29th May



PRESIDENTS CHARITY DAY

President’s Charity Day in aid of CUH Cancer Research will take place on Wednesday 15th June. The format will be Men’s Team of Three and Ladies Team of Three - €90 per team. Booking is available now on BRS for members and visitors or by calling (089)2740630 or the office/pro-shop on (0504)21983.



FRED PERRY TEAM

Well done to our Fred Perry team, under the management of Denis Cleary and Jimmy Phelan, who had a comprehensive win over Co. Tipperary Golf Club in Dundrum. The team members were Tommy Quigley & Frankie McGrath, Jack Looby & Stephen Ryan, Eamon Hayes & Paudie Butler, Declan Corcoran & Eamon O’Gorman. Thurles won 4-1 and meet Templemore in the next round – best of luck to team and managers!



SENIOR CUP TEAM

Last Saturday unfortunately saw our Senior Cup team bow out of the Senior Cup to Tipperary Town in the second round of coveted Championship.

Golf, once again, proved to be a cruellest of sports as our high ambitions were dented by a very solid Tipperary 5.



The highlight of the day was the top match which pitted the top ranked and highly regarded Thurles man Aaron Ryan against the underage National Champion Donnacha Cleary from Tipp. The two traded birdies and ended all square on 18 when the match overall was concluded.

It was a disappointing day for our lads, but they will regroup and go again. Best of luck to Tipperary who now carry the flag to the Munster Championship.

Team: Aaron Ryan, Paul Byrne, Jon Foran, Matthew Ryan, Evan Long. Well done lads!



TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 GRAND FINAL

Many thanks to all the members and visitors who supported our Top 20 and huge thanks to our very kind Sponsor AlphaDrives. The Grand Final took place on Saturday last and yielded the following results:

1st Conor Ryan, Seamus Ryan and Brendan O’Connor 51pts

2nd Paul Fennessy, Gerry Fennessy and Fr. Jimmy O’Donnell 50pts (37 back 9)

3rd Michael Leahy, PJ Mooney and Steven Byrne 50pts (35 back 9)

Ladies Jacqueline Corbett, Laura Ryan and Marie Slattery 39pts (20 last 6)



MEN’S RESULTS

Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May – 18 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble

1st Chris Gooney, PJ Mackey and Gerard Ryan 91pts

2nd Aidan Cowan, Jacko Doyle and Kevin Walsh 88pts

3rd Lawrence Hickey, Darragh Hickey and Seamus Hickey 87pts

4th Danny Meaney, Sean Moloney and Damien Daly 85pts

Monday 2nd May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F



1st Gerard Ryan (18)41pts

2nd Tony Flanagan (10) 39pts

3rd David Bourke (4) 39pts

4th Mark Dowling (27) 38pts

Gross Evan Long (1) 37pts

Thursday 5th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Gerard Ryan (18) 46pts

2nd Anthony Madden (28) 43pts

3rd Steven Byrne (18) 43pts

4th Eoghan O’Neill (22) 41pts

Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 37pts



Thursday 8th May – 18 Hole Singles Stroke

1st Jimmy Ryan 68

2nd John Corbett Jnr 68

3rd Seamus Butler 68

4th John Hayes 69



Wednesday 11th May – 9 Hole Singles S/F

1st Michael Carey (9) 24pts

2nd Larry Moloney (5) 18pts

Thursday 12th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Pat Davy (22) 42pts

2nd Evan Long (1) 42pts

3rd Greg Fewer (10) 40pts

4th Declan O’Connell (17) 38pts

5th Ewan Scott (9) 36pts

Sunday 15th May – Bogey Cup: 18 Hole Singles V-Par (G.O.Y. 5)

1st Michael O’Connell (10) 5up

2nd Jimmy Ryan (18) 5up

3rd Niall O’Connor (10) 4up

4th Patrick Dempsey (13) 4up

Gross Aaron Ryan 3up



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 4th May: 2, 16, 26, 30

No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Dr. John Healy €100

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 11th May: 2, 14, 22, 24

No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Sean Sherlock and Pat Maher €50 each



NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €16,700

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



LADIES NOTES

Spring League 2022 kindly Sponsored by Dave and Denise Connor

Many Congratulations to Team 3 on their win over Team 2.

Team3

Mairead Clohessy

Bernie McLoughlin

Margaret Ryan (Captain)

Sadie Dwyer

Catherine Mulcahy

Team 2

Frances Treacy

Jill O ‘Connor

Fiona Morrissey

Anne O ‘Grady (Captain)

Mary Fahey

Best Overall Singles Winner

Caroline Donnelly



Team News

Hard Luck to the Challenge Team on their 2/3 defeat by Templemore G C

Commiserations to the Junior foursomes Team on their narrow defeat by Carrick on Suir GC.

Many thanks to players, Team Managers and followers.



Ladies Results

Tuesday April 26th - 18 Holes Singles Stroke

1st Dympna Miley(13) 72 nett

2nd Catherine Mulcahy (46) 72 Nett

3rd Mairead Clohessy (21) 73 Nett

Best Gross Marian Finn(6) 81 Gross

2’s Competition - Frances Ronayne at 14th

9 Holes S\F Competition

1st. Ann Murphy (24) 22 pts

Thursday April 28th - Ladies 9 Hole team of 4

1st Ina Hughes, Ann Murphy, Noelle Butler, Caroline Donnelly 49 Pts

Monday May 2nd - 18 Holes Open Singles S/F

1st Joan Scanlon, Newcastlewest GC (11) 35 pts

2nd Paula Walsh, Doneraile GC (4) 34 pts

Tuesday May 3rd - 18 Holes Scotch Foursomes (Australian Spoons)

1st Margaret Corcoran & Peggy Kirby (21) 41 pts

2nd Aideen O 'Sullivan & Reena O'Brien (24) 40 pts

9 Holes Singles S/F

1st Helen Regan 22 pts

Sunday May 15th - 18 Holes Singles S/F

1st Jacqueline Corbett (11) 37 pts

2nd Sinead Butler (27) 35 pts

2’ Competition - Mary Coman O' Neill and Jacqueline Corbett

Tuesday May10th - Ladies 18 Holes S/F

Overall winner Ann Burke (31) 39 pts

Cat 1 (0-19.9) Laura Ryan (3) 38 pts

Cat 2(20-31.9 Jane Meehan (26) 35 pts

Cat 3(32-54) Nora Sweeney (37) 30 pts

9 holes singles S/F - Ann Hackett (12) 17 pts

2’s Competition - Ann Burke at 14th

Sunday May 15th - 18 Holes singles S/F

1st Margaret Comerford (33 ) 40 pts

2nd Jane Meehan(25) 38 pts

2’s Competition - Margaret Comerford, Jacqueline Corbett, Jill O ‘Connor and Laura Ryan at 3rd.

Upcoming Ladies Competitions

Sunday May 22 - 18 Holes Singles S/F