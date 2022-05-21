Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

Thurles Golf Club
CLUB MATCHPLAY 2022
Entry sheets for Nurse Austin (Mixed Foursomes) and Club Foursomes are posted on the noticeboard in the Clubhouse. Deadline for entries is Sunday 29th May
PRESIDENTS CHARITY DAY
President’s Charity Day in aid of CUH Cancer Research will take place on Wednesday 15th June. The format will be Men’s Team of Three and Ladies Team of Three - €90 per team. Booking is available now on BRS for members and visitors or by calling (089)2740630 or the office/pro-shop on (0504)21983.
FRED PERRY TEAM
Well done to our Fred Perry team, under the management of Denis Cleary and Jimmy Phelan, who had a comprehensive win over Co. Tipperary Golf Club in Dundrum. The team members were Tommy Quigley & Frankie McGrath, Jack Looby & Stephen Ryan, Eamon Hayes & Paudie Butler, Declan Corcoran & Eamon O’Gorman. Thurles won 4-1 and meet Templemore in the next round – best of luck to team and managers!
SENIOR CUP TEAM
Last Saturday unfortunately saw our Senior Cup team bow out of the Senior Cup to Tipperary Town in the second round of coveted Championship.
Golf, once again, proved to be a cruellest of sports as our high ambitions were dented by a very solid Tipperary 5.
The highlight of the day was the top match which pitted the top ranked and highly regarded Thurles man Aaron Ryan against the underage National Champion Donnacha Cleary from Tipp. The two traded birdies and ended all square on 18 when the match overall was concluded.
It was a disappointing day for our lads, but they will regroup and go again. Best of luck to Tipperary who now carry the flag to the Munster Championship.
Team: Aaron Ryan, Paul Byrne, Jon Foran, Matthew Ryan, Evan Long. Well done lads!
TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 GRAND FINAL
Many thanks to all the members and visitors who supported our Top 20 and huge thanks to our very kind Sponsor AlphaDrives. The Grand Final took place on Saturday last and yielded the following results:
1st Conor Ryan, Seamus Ryan and Brendan O’Connor 51pts
2nd Paul Fennessy, Gerry Fennessy and Fr. Jimmy O’Donnell 50pts (37 back 9)
3rd Michael Leahy, PJ Mooney and Steven Byrne 50pts (35 back 9)
Ladies Jacqueline Corbett, Laura Ryan and Marie Slattery 39pts (20 last 6)
MEN’S RESULTS
Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May – 18 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble
1st Chris Gooney, PJ Mackey and Gerard Ryan 91pts
2nd Aidan Cowan, Jacko Doyle and Kevin Walsh 88pts
3rd Lawrence Hickey, Darragh Hickey and Seamus Hickey 87pts
4th Danny Meaney, Sean Moloney and Damien Daly 85pts
Monday 2nd May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Gerard Ryan (18)41pts
2nd Tony Flanagan (10) 39pts
3rd David Bourke (4) 39pts
4th Mark Dowling (27) 38pts
Gross Evan Long (1) 37pts
Thursday 5th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Gerard Ryan (18) 46pts
2nd Anthony Madden (28) 43pts
3rd Steven Byrne (18) 43pts
4th Eoghan O’Neill (22) 41pts
Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 37pts
Thursday 8th May – 18 Hole Singles Stroke
1st Jimmy Ryan 68
2nd John Corbett Jnr 68
3rd Seamus Butler 68
4th John Hayes 69
Wednesday 11th May – 9 Hole Singles S/F
1st Michael Carey (9) 24pts
2nd Larry Moloney (5) 18pts
Thursday 12th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Pat Davy (22) 42pts
2nd Evan Long (1) 42pts
3rd Greg Fewer (10) 40pts
4th Declan O’Connell (17) 38pts
5th Ewan Scott (9) 36pts
Sunday 15th May – Bogey Cup: 18 Hole Singles V-Par (G.O.Y. 5)
1st Michael O’Connell (10) 5up
2nd Jimmy Ryan (18) 5up
3rd Niall O’Connor (10) 4up
4th Patrick Dempsey (13) 4up
Gross Aaron Ryan 3up
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 4th May: 2, 16, 26, 30
No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Dr. John Healy €100
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 11th May: 2, 14, 22, 24
No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Sean Sherlock and Pat Maher €50 each
NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €16,700
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
Thank you for your continued support.
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
LADIES NOTES
Spring League 2022 kindly Sponsored by Dave and Denise Connor
Many Congratulations to Team 3 on their win over Team 2.
Team3
Mairead Clohessy
Bernie McLoughlin
Margaret Ryan (Captain)
Sadie Dwyer
Catherine Mulcahy
Team 2
Frances Treacy
Jill O ‘Connor
Fiona Morrissey
Anne O ‘Grady (Captain)
Mary Fahey
Best Overall Singles Winner
Caroline Donnelly
Team News
Hard Luck to the Challenge Team on their 2/3 defeat by Templemore G C
Commiserations to the Junior foursomes Team on their narrow defeat by Carrick on Suir GC.
Many thanks to players, Team Managers and followers.
Ladies Results
Tuesday April 26th - 18 Holes Singles Stroke
1st Dympna Miley(13) 72 nett
2nd Catherine Mulcahy (46) 72 Nett
3rd Mairead Clohessy (21) 73 Nett
Best Gross Marian Finn(6) 81 Gross
2’s Competition - Frances Ronayne at 14th
9 Holes S\F Competition
1st. Ann Murphy (24) 22 pts
Thursday April 28th - Ladies 9 Hole team of 4
1st Ina Hughes, Ann Murphy, Noelle Butler, Caroline Donnelly 49 Pts
Monday May 2nd - 18 Holes Open Singles S/F
1st Joan Scanlon, Newcastlewest GC (11) 35 pts
2nd Paula Walsh, Doneraile GC (4) 34 pts
Tuesday May 3rd - 18 Holes Scotch Foursomes (Australian Spoons)
1st Margaret Corcoran & Peggy Kirby (21) 41 pts
2nd Aideen O 'Sullivan & Reena O'Brien (24) 40 pts
9 Holes Singles S/F
1st Helen Regan 22 pts
Sunday May 15th - 18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Jacqueline Corbett (11) 37 pts
2nd Sinead Butler (27) 35 pts
2’ Competition - Mary Coman O' Neill and Jacqueline Corbett
Tuesday May10th - Ladies 18 Holes S/F
Overall winner Ann Burke (31) 39 pts
Cat 1 (0-19.9) Laura Ryan (3) 38 pts
Cat 2(20-31.9 Jane Meehan (26) 35 pts
Cat 3(32-54) Nora Sweeney (37) 30 pts
9 holes singles S/F - Ann Hackett (12) 17 pts
2’s Competition - Ann Burke at 14th
Sunday May 15th - 18 Holes singles S/F
1st Margaret Comerford (33 ) 40 pts
2nd Jane Meehan(25) 38 pts
2’s Competition - Margaret Comerford, Jacqueline Corbett, Jill O ‘Connor and Laura Ryan at 3rd.
Upcoming Ladies Competitions
Sunday May 22 - 18 Holes Singles S/F
