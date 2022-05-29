Search

29 May 2022

Book now for the Bí Reidh summer camp in MIC St Patrick's College, Thurles

The event runs from June 20-24th

St Patricks College, Thurles

MIC St Patrick's College, Thurles will host the camp

Now with the Easter holidays but a memory and pressure ratcheting up by the week for exam students it is time to consider options for the summer .


One sure way to success in the oral aspects of language is being part of a language immersion programme and fortunately the Bí Réidh programme for Irish language students in the first two years of second level education is available again this year at MIC Thurles Campus from June 20-24th.


MIC Thurles is engaged in preparing second level Irish language teachers and the array of facilities is available to Bí Réidh students.The level of facilities available to students within the town of Thurles and its hinterland is comprehensive and the Bí Réidh students hope to sample these in this exciting language project.


Within the college building ,there is ample opportunity and facility for drama,music,yoga and dance while the excellent outdoor playing pitch with a surface capable of handling all field sports in this case in a non-competitive environment.Across the bridge,the top of the range facilities of the Thurles Leisure Centre will form the setting for fun afternoon activities.
Within walking distance of the college is another very fine facility on the Mill Road,Ryan’s Equestrian Centre,and this year ,Tomás Ryan has gladly allowed the Bí Réidh students to participate in an introductory lesson.


It is difficult to envisage an Irish summer camp without images of rolling waves,glistening seascapes and surf up!
Thurles families have been visiting Tramore for generations and all students at Bí Réidh will attend the all Irish Freedom surf school at Tramore Bay.


Drawing from the well of the Rinn Gaeltacht,this surf school has been catering for Irish language school students for many years and has established a niche in developing oral language skills through active learning.


These activities will form a backdrop to an intense weeklong Irish language immersion course for current first and second years at second level.The oral aspects of primary school education may need to be topped up again at this level and since the course is non-residential,each pupil is at home in the evening and able to pursue all the other important social and parish activities.


Brochures and fliers are available at your local library, second level school or bookshop.Alternatively,you can ring 087 7567273 or email bireidh@gmail.com


Note the correct dates:June 20-24 2022
Beidh fáilte Uí Cheallaigh romhat.

