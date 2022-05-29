Search

29 May 2022

Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

President’s Charity Day in aid of CUH Cancer Research will take place on Wednesday June 15

Challenge Cup Team: Thurles Golf Club Challenge Cup team pictured with President Mary Coman O’Neill and Lady Captain Lorraine O’Keeffe

29 May 2022 11:00 AM

CLUB MATCHPLAY 2022


Entry sheets for Nurse Austin (Mixed Foursomes) and Club Foursomes are posted on the noticeboard in the Clubhouse. Deadline for entries is Sunday 29th May.


PRESIDENTS CHARITY DAY
President’s Charity Day in aid of CUH Cancer Research will take place on Wednesday 15th June. The format will be Men’s Team of Three and Ladies Team of Three - €90 per team. Booking is available now on BRS for members and visitors or by calling (089)2740630 or the office/pro-shop on (0504)21983.


LUIGI CLASSIC
This is the 47th year of the Luigi Classic charity event in aid of Thurles Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs.
The Classic takes place on Monday 6th June and booking is now live on BRS. The format is Team of Four (2 to count - full handicaps allowed). Cost per team is €100. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th/ladies. There will also be Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin for both ladies and men.
We appreciate your invaluable support for such a worthy cause.


MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 19th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Kevin Jordan (14)44pts
2nd Richie Carroll (24) 41pts
3rd Terry McKenna (15) 39pts
4th David Ryan (8) 38pts
Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 38pts
Sunday 22nd May – Holmpatrick Cup: Fourball S/F
1st Kevin Heaney & Frank Tuohy 48pts
2nd Paddy Dwan & John Dwan 47pts
3rd Seanie Mockler & William Maher 47pts
4th Jerry Stapleton & Ned Commins 47pts
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.


LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 18th May: 5, 9, 23, 26
No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Eddie Olden €100


NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €16,800
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Thank you for your continued support.


SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)
You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!


LADIES NOTES

Ladies Results
Tuesday May 17th- 18 Holes Stroke

1st Ita Clohessy (49) 72 net
2nd Catherine Mulcahy (45) 72 nett

2’s Competition - Bridie Ryan at 3rd

9 Holes S/F Competition

Marian Regan. (27) 13 Pts

Sunday May 22nd

1st Anna Stapleton (33) 37 Pts

2nd Mairead Clohessy (20) 36 Pts

3rd Angela Maher (29)34 pts

Also on 34 pts Kay O ‘Dwyer

Upcoming Ladies Competitions
Sunday May 29th - 18 Holes Singles S/F
Thursday May 27th (5.40-7.32pm) Nine Hole Qualifier for final in St Andrews 9 holes S/F
Tuesday May 31st - 18 Holes Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by Supervalu

Local News

