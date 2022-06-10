Folk’s First Lady Peggy Seeger alongside her son Calum MacColl to play live in The Source in Thurles

Charismatic Peggy Seeger - singer, songwriter, feminist, icon, Ewan MacColl’s partner and muse - is the undisputed queen of folk and political song.
On this ‘Farewell to Ireland’ tour, join Peggy and her son Calum MacColl, an exceptional musician in his own right, for a glorious evening of up-close performance at The Source.
Expect to hear a mixture of new and traditional songs from Peggy’s huge repertoire, plus some of her and Ewan MacColl’s most loved songs, interspersed with readings from Peggy’s award-winning memoir ‘The First Time Ever’. There will of course be plenty of audience participation and lots of relaxed family banter.
Advance tickets for all shows are available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie - or by phone from the Box office on 0504 90204.
Saturday 18th June at 8pm | Tickets €27
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.