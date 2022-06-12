Search

13 Jun 2022

Thurles Ladies Golf results

Eoin Kelleher

12 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Tuesday May 31st
Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F Kindly sponsored by SuperValu
Ist Andrea Fewer (29) 41 pts
2nd Marie Slattery (17) 41pts
Best Gross Gertie Mc Mullen (3) 28 Gross
3rd Rena O’Brien (19) 38 pts
4th Peggy Kirby (27) 38 pts
Visitors Prize Mary Kendrick (21) 38 pts


Ladies 9 Holes singles S/F
1st Helen Regan (22) 18 pts
Upcoming Competitions
Tuesday June 7th
18 Holes Singles S/F
Tuesday May 24th
18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Catherine Mulcahy(44) 39 pts
2nd Breda Stakelum (33) 37pts
3rd Sadie O 'Dwyer (33) 37 pts
4th Andrea Fewer (30) 36pts
9 Holes Singles S/F
Helen Regan (22) 19 pts
Thursday May 27 th


9 Holes Singles S/F-Qualifier
1st
Mary Flanagan Hunt(24) 19 pts
2nd Ita Clohessy (25) 18 pts
Sunday May 29th
18 Holes S/F
1st Margaret Ryan (31) 38 pts
2nd Nora Turner (19) 36 pts


Tuesday May 31st
18 Holes Open Singles
S/F
Kindly Sponsored by Supervalu.
Sunday June 5th
Open Team of 3 Betterball


Team Results
Commiserations to The Revive Team on their narrow defeat by Templemore. Many thanks to players,managers and supporters

