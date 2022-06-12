Thurles Ladies Golf results

Tuesday May 31st
Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F Kindly sponsored by SuperValu
Ist Andrea Fewer (29) 41 pts
2nd Marie Slattery (17) 41pts
Best Gross Gertie Mc Mullen (3) 28 Gross
3rd Rena O’Brien (19) 38 pts
4th Peggy Kirby (27) 38 pts
Visitors Prize Mary Kendrick (21) 38 pts
Ladies 9 Holes singles S/F
1st Helen Regan (22) 18 pts
Tuesday May 24th
18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Catherine Mulcahy(44) 39 pts
2nd Breda Stakelum (33) 37pts
3rd Sadie O 'Dwyer (33) 37 pts
4th Andrea Fewer (30) 36pts
9 Holes Singles S/F
Helen Regan (22) 19 pts
Thursday May 27 th
9 Holes Singles S/F-Qualifier
1st
Mary Flanagan Hunt(24) 19 pts
2nd Ita Clohessy (25) 18 pts
Sunday May 29th
18 Holes S/F
1st Margaret Ryan (31) 38 pts
2nd Nora Turner (19) 36 pts
Upcoming Competitions
Tuesday May 31st
18 Holes Open Singles
S/F
Kindly Sponsored by Supervalu.
Sunday June 5th
Open Team of 3 Betterball
Team Results
Commiserations to The Revive Team on their narrow defeat by Templemore. Many thanks to players,managers and supporters
File Photo: Borrisokane's Philip Austin (centre) scored a vital goal in his side's victory over Moyle Rovers at The Ragg on Sunday afternoon.
At the official opening of the Seoda were : Back Row: L:R; Elaine Foley (Principal) Mary d'Estelle-Roe, Aisling Murray, Sinead Stone, Cillian Roche. Front Row: Kevin MCarthy James Fogarty, Jeremiah
