12 Jun 2022

Cashel and Emly diocese in shock following the passing of popular priest Fr Loughlin Brennan

Fr Brennan was PP of Murroe Boher in County LImerick

The late Fr Loughlin Brennan

Reporter:

news reporter

11 Jun 2022 9:23 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly and the parish of Murroe Boher in County Limerick are in shock this evening following the sudden death of Father Loughlin Brennan, who was a native of Dovea Thurles.

Fr Brennan better known as Lottie, was a big Tipperary GAA fanatic,  who was very highly regarded in his adoptive parish. He loved the banter and slagging which went with the territory when Tipperary clashed with Limerick in the heat of championship and league action.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this stage, but parishes across the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly have been offering prayers for the late Fr Brennan at Saturday evening Mass with congregations very shocked to hear of his untimely passing. He worked in many parishes  across the Archdiocese, including Upperchurch Drombane in more recent times.

The alarm had been raised when he failed to attend an appointment this morning and there has been great sadness and regret since the news of his passing became known.

Sympathy is extended to his family, the Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, the priests of the Archdiocese and all those who knew and respected this caring and genuine man of the cloth.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

