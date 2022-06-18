Thurles Golf

Congratulations to Aaron Ryan who won the Senior Scratch Cup in Athenry Golf Club recently and to our Assistant Professional, Connor Ruddy who qualified for the P.G.A. Assistants Championship in the UK finals!



TEAMS

Well done to our Pierce Purcell, Junior Cup and Mixed Foursomes teams who all had comprehensive wins in their recent matches to proceed to the next round!

Commiserations to our Men’s All-Ireland Fourball team who lost out to Mitchelstown last weekend.

Hard luck to our Jimmy Bruen team who suffered defeat in Carrick on Suir on Sunday. They put up a massive performance on a very tricky course with greens and pin placements set to make Augusta look easy!! 4 matches got to the 18th so it was tight all round and very little would have swung it our way. Many thanks to everyone for the effort put in and to Larry and John for managing the team. Best of luck to Carrick in the next round.



LUIGI CLASSIC

Many thanks to all those who supported the Luigi Classic in any way!

We appreciate your invaluable support for such a worthy cause, Thurles Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs.



RESULTS

1st PJ O’Sullivan, Maria Dempsey, Donal Hurley and Johnny Nevin 99pts

2nd David Bourke, Matthew Maher, Paddy Dwan and John Dwan 97pts (47 back 9)

3rd Enda Bourke, John O’Connell, Eoin O’Connell and Philip O’Connell 97pts (43 back 9)

Ladies Berget Degenhardt, Marie Kelly, Barbra Haslam and Mabel Conroy, Portumna GC 88pts

Nearest the Pin Ladies Laura Ryan

Nearest the Pin Men Michael Ronayne

Longest Drive Ladies Annette Boland

Longest Drive Men Eoin O’Connell



MEN’S RESULTS

Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June – Open Team of Three Betterball

1st Jason Ryan, Eugene Ryan and Martin Devlin 52pts

2nd Paul Fennessy, Mark Fennessy and Jacko Doyle 50pts

3rd Daniel Lonergan, Darren O’Meara and John Leahy 50pts

4th Gerard Lynch, Suzanne Corcoran and Pat Healy 47pts

Thursday 9th June – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Gerard Ryan (17) 45pts

2nd Padraic Maher (17) 41pts

3rd Richie Carroll (25) 40pts

4th Shane Moloney (5) 40pts

Gross Kieran Kennedy 36pts

Sunday 12th June – 18 Hole Singles Stroke: June Medal (G.O.Y. 6)

1st Richard Kenny 69

2nd Larry Moloney 69

3rd Liam O’Dwyer 70

4th Jimmy Ryan 70

Gross Brian Cleary 70



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 8th June: 10, 17, 25, 28

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dips – Ann Slattery and Ger Sammon €50 each.



NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,100

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website!

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our Split the Pot in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!

Caption: Photograph of the presentation of funds raised in the Luigi Golf Classic held in Thurles golf Club on June 6th, above. This Classic has been running for 47 years and all proceeds go to Thurles Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs. The funds are put to very good use by the local organisation.

Front Row: Evelyn Nevin, Vice-Chair of TPFCSN, Michael Ronayne, Sponsor, Margot Olden, Luigi Committee. Back Row: Ann Slattery, Slattery Monumentals (Sponsor) and Luigi Comm. Olive O’Connell TPFCSN, Maria Dempsey representing the winning team, Frances O’Connell TPFCSN and Peggy Kirby, Luigi Committee. Unavoidably absent were Helen Mason & Frances Ronayne of Luigi Committee.

The Luigi Committee would like to sincerely thank all the local teams & those teams who travelled from many parts of Ireland to supported this worthy cause