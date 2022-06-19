Moycarkey Coolcroo AC salutes a great performance by Sean Mockler in Oregon USA

Great Performance by Sean at NCAAs

In Eugene Oregon USA, Hammer Thower Sean Mockler last Wednesday June 8 at 10pm Irish time when most of us were settling down to sleep Sean was making dreams a reality when he competed in his first NCAA Championships earning 2nd Team All-American Honors! An Unbelievable Freshman campaign is in the books. Sean will be back on Irish soil two weeks from now where he will look to defend his Irish Championships in Dublin the very best of luck.



Munster Juvenile Track & Field: These Munster Championships took place in Templemore last weekend on Saturday June 11th Lauren Franks competed in the U12s High Jump and set a new personal best with a clearance of 1.05meters, Well done Lauren. On Sunday June 12th Jody Morris U9s competed in the Turbo Javelin throwing a distance of 7.69m, he then went on to compete in the 60m running well in heat 3 finishing 5th in a time of 12.72seconds Well done Jody. Jamie Connor Boys U13 competed in the Javelin finishing well in 7th place with a new PB of 21.55m Well done Jamie.



Munster Senior Track & Field Result

Congrats to David Ryan on Winning Silver in the 400meters and our sole representative at the Munster Senior Track & Field Championships running in a good time of 49.07 held in MTU Cork formerly CIT on June 6th 2022.



Road Racing Results Round-up

- Well done to Paddy Bowden who completed his first-ever marathon on the June Bank Holiday Monday, June at the Cork City Marathon in a time of 3hrs 18mins&36secs placing 224th out of 1714 runners.

- Mossy Bracken & Paddy Cummins competed in the Moyne AC 5k road race last Wednesday, June 8th, Finishing in 1st & 5th place in times of 15:44 & 17:07 respectively Well done Lads.

- Mossy Bracken took part in the National 5 Mile Road Championships in the Phoenix Park in Dublin early Sunday morning June 12th Mossy had a very good run coming 6th overall out of 764 participants in a time of 25mins 38seconds.



London Calling

We've heard good reports & results from siblings Anna, Dillon & Daniel Ryan competing at athletics events in England recently, we will have a full run down in next week's notes Well done to the Trio Keep up the good work.



Clothing Collection

If you are looking to offload some clothes Moycarkey Coolcroo are having a Clothing Collection on Saturday June 18th, with drop off points in Two Mile Borris beside Corcorans Bar near the National School & at the Community Center in Littleton from 2pm to 4pm All proceeds go back into club development, Any support Much Appreciated.



Road Race Countdown

Very Best of Luck to All participants hoping to Run, Walk or Jog at Our Annual 5k & 10k Road Races in Littleton Co.Tipperary This coming Friday June 17 at at 7.30pm Please note children must be accompanied by an adult in the Family 5k Walk/Run, Hope Everyone has an enjoyable evening.