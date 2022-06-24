Thurles Golf Club
Wednesday last, June 15, saw a tremendous day in Thurles Golf Club for our President’s Charity Day!
The sun was shining and the Clubhouse was buzzing as members and visitors came out in force to support President Mary's chosen, and very worthy charity, CUH Cancer Research. Well done to Mary and her Committee who raised €11,000 for the Charity.
Sincere thanks to main Sponsors Denis Kinane Honda, OMC Technologies and AlphaDrives and all teebox and other sponsors of the day and to all members and visitors that supported!
Results
Ladies Team of Three
1st Mary Fahey, Margaret Comerfod and Mary Ryan 59pts
2nd Anna Stapleton, Rita Holohan and Ann Burke 57pts
3rd Ann O’Connor, Margaret McAuliffe and Joan Scanlan 55pts
4th Sadie Dwyer, Anna Stakelum and Mary Hayes 54pts
Longest Drive Emer Cregan
Nearest the Pin Ann O’Connor
Men’s Team of Three
1st Jerry Stapleton, Ned Commins and David Coleman 65pts
2nd Dan Harnett, PJ Maher and Billy Fogarty 58pts
3rd Michael Nason, Cathal Barret and Patrick Maher 56pts
4th Declan Corcoran, Jim Phelan and Michael Ronayne 56pts
Longest Drive Patrick Carey
Nearest the Pin Cyril Burke
Raffle Prize Winners
1st Kathleen O’Neill, 2nd Edel Coman, 3rd Triona Gleeson, 4th Mary Sheahan, 5th Pat O’Connell, 6th, Helena Ryan, 7th Hal O’Neill, 8th Evelyn Nevin, 9th Brigid McCormack, 10th Bridget Gleeson, 11th Donal Hurley, 12th Rachel Nevin, 13th Joan Butler
TEAMS
Well done to our Pierce Purcell team who defeated Cahir Park last Saturday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals!
MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 16th June – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Richie Carroll (24) 46pts
2nd Shane McCormack (8) 41pts
3rd Philip Ryan (28) 40pts
4th Thomas Griffin, Black Bush GC (10) 40pts
Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 36pts
Sunday 19th June – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Seamus Ryan (25) 42pts
2nd Liam Cleary (14) 41pts
3rd Michael Clohessy (30) 40pts
4th Tony Callanan (15) 40pts
Gross Evan Long 35pts
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; visitors €25.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 15th June: 15, 17, 22, 26
No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Paul Fennessy
NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,200
You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
Thank you for your continued support.
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)
You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
LADIES results
Tuesday June 13th - 18 Holes Singles S/F Categories
Overall Winner
Nora Sweeney (38) 40 pts
Category 1 (0 -19.9)
Nora Turner (18 ) 36 pts
Category 2 (20-31.9)
Delia Carroll (29) 38 pts
Category 3 (32‐54)
Grainne Keogh (36) 37 pts
2’s Competition - Lil Leahy 5 th
9 Holes S/F
1st Betty Moore (22) 20 pts
Sunday June 19th- 18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Ina Hughes (37) 41 pts
Upcoming Ladies Competitions
Sunday June 26th - 18 Holes Singles S/F
Sunday July 10th - Lady Captain's (Lorraine O 'Keeffe) Prize
27 Holes Stroke
Names to be entered on Sheet in Locker Room.
Team News
Hard luck to our Intermediate Team and Managers on their defeat by Cahir in Cahi. Commiserations to our Minor Team and Managers on their defeat by Templemore GC.
