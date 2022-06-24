Wednesday last, June 15, saw a tremendous day in Thurles Golf Club for our President’s Charity Day!



The sun was shining and the Clubhouse was buzzing as members and visitors came out in force to support President Mary's chosen, and very worthy charity, CUH Cancer Research. Well done to Mary and her Committee who raised €11,000 for the Charity.



Sincere thanks to main Sponsors Denis Kinane Honda, OMC Technologies and AlphaDrives and all teebox and other sponsors of the day and to all members and visitors that supported!



Results

Ladies Team of Three

1st Mary Fahey, Margaret Comerfod and Mary Ryan 59pts

2nd Anna Stapleton, Rita Holohan and Ann Burke 57pts

3rd Ann O’Connor, Margaret McAuliffe and Joan Scanlan 55pts

4th Sadie Dwyer, Anna Stakelum and Mary Hayes 54pts

Longest Drive Emer Cregan

Nearest the Pin Ann O’Connor



Men’s Team of Three

1st Jerry Stapleton, Ned Commins and David Coleman 65pts

2nd Dan Harnett, PJ Maher and Billy Fogarty 58pts

3rd Michael Nason, Cathal Barret and Patrick Maher 56pts

4th Declan Corcoran, Jim Phelan and Michael Ronayne 56pts



Longest Drive Patrick Carey

Nearest the Pin Cyril Burke

Raffle Prize Winners

1st Kathleen O’Neill, 2nd Edel Coman, 3rd Triona Gleeson, 4th Mary Sheahan, 5th Pat O’Connell, 6th, Helena Ryan, 7th Hal O’Neill, 8th Evelyn Nevin, 9th Brigid McCormack, 10th Bridget Gleeson, 11th Donal Hurley, 12th Rachel Nevin, 13th Joan Butler

TEAMS

Well done to our Pierce Purcell team who defeated Cahir Park last Saturday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals!



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 16th June – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Richie Carroll (24) 46pts

2nd Shane McCormack (8) 41pts

3rd Philip Ryan (28) 40pts

4th Thomas Griffin, Black Bush GC (10) 40pts

Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 36pts

Sunday 19th June – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Seamus Ryan (25) 42pts

2nd Liam Cleary (14) 41pts

3rd Michael Clohessy (30) 40pts

4th Tony Callanan (15) 40pts

Gross Evan Long 35pts



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 15th June: 15, 17, 22, 26

No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Paul Fennessy



NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,200

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



LADIES results

Tuesday June 13th - 18 Holes Singles S/F Categories

Overall Winner

Nora Sweeney (38) 40 pts

Category 1 (0 -19.9)

Nora Turner (18 ) 36 pts

Category 2 (20-31.9)

Delia Carroll (29) 38 pts

Category 3 (32‐54)

Grainne Keogh (36) 37 pts

2’s Competition - Lil Leahy 5 th

9 Holes S/F

1st Betty Moore (22) 20 pts

Sunday June 19th- 18 Holes Singles S/F

1st Ina Hughes (37) 41 pts

Upcoming Ladies Competitions

Sunday June 26th - 18 Holes Singles S/F

Sunday July 10th - Lady Captain's (Lorraine O 'Keeffe) Prize

27 Holes Stroke

Names to be entered on Sheet in Locker Room.

Team News

Hard luck to our Intermediate Team and Managers on their defeat by Cahir in Cahi. Commiserations to our Minor Team and Managers on their defeat by Templemore GC.