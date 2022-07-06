Search

06 Jul 2022

A new monthly craft and food market to begin in Thurles

The first markets will be held on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th July in Thurles Town Park car park.

An expanded Craft Market  at Thurles Farmers Market takes place on March 26

Blue Skies Craft and Food market is beginning in Thurles

Blue Skies Craft and Food Market is a new, vibrant, monthly market taking place in Thurles and is being run by Stephanie Quirke, Tracy Hayde and Liz Donlan. They each live in the Thurles area and, between them, have a vast knowledge and expertise in running craft markets.


Blue Skies believe it important to put life back into Thurles and are proud to be launching their first markets on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th July in Thurles Town Park car park. It is being officially opened by Michael Lowry TD on Saturday, 16th July between 11am and 12 noon.


There will be a vast range of crafts and products on sale including artists, jewellery, skincare, candles, wax melts, home fragrances, resin, cards, bicycle tyre shelves, journals, soaps, bath bombs, pottery, blacksmith, knitwear, crochet, personalised drinking bottles and gin glasses, carnivorous plants, macramé pieces, dog accessories, vintage clothing and children’s books. With over 30 stalls on each day there’s certain to be something to suit everyone.


Some stalls will be present on both days whilst others are doing either Saturday or Sunday so, if you want to see everything, why not pop in on both days! The market will be open from 10.30am till 4.00pm each day and, best of all, it is absolutely FREE to enter!


Refreshments will be available on each day including candyfloss and popcorn, ice-cream and BBQ pulled pork and beef brisket burgers as well as tea, coffee and cold drinks. In addition, on Saturday there will be delicious Italian desserts and paninis whilst on Sunday there will be specialty coffee and crepes.


There’s plenty for the kids too with FREE face-painting on both days and Myster Magic will be presenting his magic show and balloon making on Sunday.


Special thanks go to Mid West Oil for the leaflets which have been displayed in various shops around the town and the purchase of two craft tables which will be used at each market.

