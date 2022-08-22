Search

22 Aug 2022

Anne Gildea’s 'How to get the Menopause and Enjoy It' goes on tour in Thurles, The Source Arts Centre, September 17

Anne Gildea is a founder member of comedy ‘super-group’ The Nualas and a well-known comedienne and writer.

Anne Gildea is coming to Thurles

22 Aug 2022 6:14 PM

Following the sell-out success of her Dublin launch, Anne Gildea now takes her hilarious show ‘How To Get The Menopause And Enjoy It’ nationwide.

This is a fabulous, informative, laugh-out-loud, trip through all things Menopause. Anne brings her keen comedic skills to this topic that affects 51% of the population yet is still treated like a mystery.

What is it? Why does it happen? How come it barely bothers some women and shakes others to the core? Why is it named after men? Why didn’t our mammies warn us about it? Is there anything you can do about it? And why oh why is so little known about this inevitable phase of lady-life? Anne answers all these questions and more, as she brings TMI to a whole new level.

 

Audience feedback: “Billy Connolly meets The Vagina Monologues.”

“Such a fab show, the stuff around the taboos of our era brought back memories. As my daughter's friend chatted away unselfconsciously yesterday about the wonder of 'period pants', it reminded me how far we've come from the days of Sister Shush!”

“I enjoyed it so much I went a second time and brought the husband. He had tears streaming down his face with laughter. And he learned a thing or three. Go everyone when you can. And bring all the men and women in your life too. They’ll love it.”

‘This is the funniest, most honest and real show I have ever been to! Every woman should see it for really good information on menopause and to have genuine belly laughs! … I will go again!’

Anne Gildea is a founder member of comedy ‘super-group’ The Nualas and a well-known comedienne and writer. Most recently, her memoir, I’ve got Cancer. What’s Your Excuse? inspired the feature film The Bright Side which premiered in cinemas last year and is now streaming on Amazon Prime. 'How to Get The Menopause and Enjoy It!' is Anne's most ambitious project to date

www.annegildea.com

